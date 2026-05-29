Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Canadiens-Hurricanes, MLB on Friday

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW gives new users the opportunity to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they bet $1 or more on Friday. The Carolina Hurricanes can book a trip to the Stanley Cup Final with a win on Friday against the Montreal Canadiens when the two teams meet in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final in the NHL Playoffs. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Friday, May 29

After losing the opening game of the series, the Hurricanes have re-discovered their winning ways and can get back to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in two decades with one more victory. Carolina has given up just four goals over the last three games after allowing six in the opener, and it maintained its perfect road record in these playoffs. The Canadiens have been road warriors as well and they'll have to show that once again on Friday to keep this series alive. The SportsLine Projection Model believes they do that, as Montreal wins in 45% of simulations to bring immense value as underdogs. It's an "A" grade play. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game 5 and more:

The New York Yankees have won four games in a row and will face a former ace on Friday when Luis Severino (2-5, 4.23 ERA) takes the mound for the Athletics. The A's have lost three in a row but have been competitive in a middling AL West division. Carlos Rodon (0-2, 4.15 ERA) will get the nod for the Yankees, and he's lost two of his three starts since returning from the injured list. The SportsLine model believes the Athletics are worth backing to keep things close, as they cover the run line in 58% of simulations. Bet on Yankees vs. A's and more MLB with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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