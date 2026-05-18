The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they bet $1 or more on Monday. Sports fans have yet another Game 7 to take in on Monday, with the Montreal Canadiens battling the Buffalo Sabres for the right to go to the Eastern Conference Final. There's also NBA action with the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs beginning the Western Conference Finals. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Monday, May 18

The Sabres exploded for eight goals in Game 6 to send the series back to Buffalo for the deciding contest, but they have not been great at home in these playoffs. Buffalo is just 2-4 on home ice while Montreal has been great on the road with a 5-2 record. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't have a strong lean on the spread or money line but likes the Over on 5.5 total goals, as that cashes in 61.9% of simulations for an "A" grade. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Canadiens vs. Sabres Game 7 and more:

The two best teams in the Western Conference during the regular season meet for the right to go to the NBA Finals, with Game 1 between the Thunder and Spurs taking place Monday night. The Thunder have not lost yet in these playoffs, while the Spurs took out the Timberwolves in six games to reach this point. The big news for Oklahoma City is the return of Jalen Williams, who is off the injury report. The SportsLine model sees both teams being stellar defensively to open up the series, as the Under on 219.5 hits in 60.1% of simulations for a "B" grade. Bet on Spurs vs. Thunder and more NBA with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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