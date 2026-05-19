New users can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets when they wager $1 or more on Tuesday's biggest contests. It's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers and the second of a three-game set between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Visit the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Tuesday, May 19

The Cavaliers demolished the Pistons in Game 7 on the road to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they'll face a well-rested Knicks squad that swept the 76ers in the last round. New York won two of the three games between these teams during the regular season, but Cleveland has been heating up in these playoffs. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks the Knicks take advantage of the extended layoff, covering the 7.5-point spread in 58% of simulations. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 1 and more:

Only one run was scored in Monday's game between the Dodgers and the Padres, a solo home run in the first inning from Miguel Andujar. We'll see if these two teams combine for another low-scoring contest on Tuesday as the Dodgers send Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 4.54 ERA) to the mound while the Padres give the ball to Griffin Canning (0-2, 10.64 ERA). The SportsLine model doesn't see this game lacking runs, as Over 8.5 hits in 63.5% of simulations for a "B" grade. Bet on Dodgers vs. Padres and more MLB with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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