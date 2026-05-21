Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Cavaliers-Knicks, NHL Playoffs, MLB

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW lets new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they bet $1 or more on Thursday. The Cleveland Cavaliers will try to level their series against the New York Knicks when the two sides meet in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Carolina Hurricanes will come back from an 11-day layoff to face the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of their NHL playoff series. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Thursday, May 21

It looked like the Knicks were set to get blown out in Game 1 but Jalen Brunson exploded in the fourth quarter as New York overcame a 22-point deficit in one of the greatest postseason moments in NBA history. The Knicks will now try to use some of that emotional momentum to start stronger in Game 2, while the Cavaliers try to recover from a shocking loss. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Knicks to cover as 6.5-point favorites, which they do in 60% of simulations. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 2 and more:

Montreal has been excellent on the road in the Stanley Cup playoffs, winning Game 7s away from home in the previous two series. The Canadiens now try to hand the Hurricanes their first loss of these playoffs, while Carolina hopes to avoid a slow start after having nearly two weeks off thanks to a sweep of the Flyers in the second round. The SportsLine model sees major value on the Canadiens, who win in 50% of simulations as plus-money underdogs. Bet on Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game 1 and more NHL with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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