The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1 or more on Sunday. There is one spot left in the conference finals in the NBA Playoffs, and Cavaliers vs. Pistons will decide who claims it in Game 7 on Sunday. With a full MLB slate, the final round of the PGA Championship and much more, there are enough sports betting options to make the most of this Caesars promo code. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

For full terms and conditions of this offer, go to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

Best bets for Sunday, May 17

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a chance to close out their Eastern Conference semifinals series with the top-seeded Detroit Pistons at home on Friday, but the visitors had other ideas. Detroit took a 115-94 victory, with the 21-point margin tying a 66-year-old NBA Playoffs record for the largest Game 6 road win by a team down 3-2 in a series. Cade Cunningham scored 21 points for the Pistons, and Jalen Duren had 15 points and 11 rebounds. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has the Pistons winning in nearly 75% of simulations, good for an 'A' grade. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 7 and more:

The 15-game MLB Sunday slate wraps up with Sunday Night Baseball as the Seattle Mariners host the San Diego Padres. The Padres have dominated the season series so far, as they are going for a second three-game sweep of Seattle in just over a month. Nick Castellanos hit a three-run homer, and Rodolfo Duran went deep for his first career hit after toiling in the minors for 11 years in a 7-4 victory on Saturday. The SportsLine model's top play is on San Diego +1.5 on the run line, as it covers the spread in 65% of the its simulations. Bet on Padres vs. Mariners and more MLB with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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