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Best bets for Tuesday, April 21

The Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to take 2-0 leads in their respective series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. The Celtics blew out the 76ers in Game 1, while the Spurs and Lakers eased to wins in their Game 1s. The biggest question for Tuesday will be the status of Kevin Durant, who is listed as questionable after missing Game 1 with a knee injury. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Under hitting in Boston-Philadelphia in 55.8% of simulations and it likes the Spurs to cover the 11.5-point spread against Portland in 52% of simulations. The model has the Lakers and Rockets going Over 207.5 points in 61.6% of simulations.

The Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres go for 2-0 leads when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins respectively on the ice on Tuesday. The Canadiens are trying to win both road games to start their series and set up the chance to close out the series at home, while Buffalo hopes to protect home ice and go to Boston up 2-0. The SportsLine model backs Montreal on the puck line as Canadiens +1.5 hits in 73% of simulations, and it has Buffalo winning Game 2 in 64% of simulations. Wager on Tuesday's NBA and NHL playoff games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Baseball's greatest rivalry is renewed on Tuesday with the New York Yankees visiting the Boston Red Sox in the opener of a three-game set. Luis Gil (0-1, 7.00 ERA) will get the nod for New York while Boston is sending Connelly Early (1-0, 2.29 ERA). The Yankees have won three in a row to jump to the top of the AL East, while the Red Sox have played .500 baseball over their last 10 games. The SportsLine model thinks Boston can keep this close, as the Red Sox cover the run line in 67% of simulations for a "B" grade. Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to bet on Yankees-Red Sox and more MLB:

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