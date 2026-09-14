The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW allows new users to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1. Monday Night Football in NFL Week 1 features an AFC rivalry showdown as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos, and fans interested in betting on the NFL can wager on the game at the best sports betting apps and get bonus bets. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Denver won both meetings in 2025, with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing in the road matchup but missing the home clash. Kansas City is a 2.5-point betting favorite in the Week 1 Broncos vs. Chiefs odds at Caesars Sportsbook, and the total points scored for Over/Under betting is set at 43.5.

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Broncos vs. Chiefs betting preview

Chiefs fans will be eager for the return of quarterback Patrick Mahomes following a knee injury that kept him out for the final three games last season. He still threw for 3,587 yards and 22 touchdown passes but had 11 interceptions as Kansas City failed to win the AFC West for the first time in 10 years. They had not missed the playoffs since 2014. Former Bears first-round pick Justin Fields is the backup after spending the past two seasons with the Steelers and Jets. The Chiefs made a big move in the offseason in adding the reigning Super Bowl MVP, running back Kenneth Walker III, from the Seahawks. Tight end Travis Kelce remains a top option for Mahomes, and while he had 76 catches for 851 yards last season, he is on the downside of his career. The receiving corps has continued to be an issue, as Rashee Rice had 53 catches for 571 yards in just eight games last season but has been unreliable because of injuries and off-field issues. Xavier Worthy, the team's first-round pick in 2024, had 42 catches but just one touchdown in 14 games. The K.C. offense averaged 320.6 yards per game (20th in NFL) in 2025 and scored 21.3 points (21st).

Kansas City was one of eight teams to allow fewer than 20 points per game last season and it was 10th in the league in yards allowed at 301.5 per contest. The unit has finished among the league's top 10 defenses in all three of coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's seasons with the Chiefs. They have improved steadily against the run, with George Karlaftis anchoring a unit that tied for sixth in yards per carry allowed (4.0) in 2025. Chris Jones remains the face of the unit, but the pass rush has been a bit of an issue. Jones had seven of the team's 35 sacks last season, tied for seventh-fewest in the NFL, and Karlaftis finished with six. Linebackers Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill also chip in against the run, and they combined for 257 tackles, three sacks and seven passes defended last season. The passing defense was 12th in the NFL in allowing 195.8 passing yards per game. The Chiefs were minus-1 in turnover differential last season, generating just 14 takeaways, tied for fourth-fewest in the league. Kansas City was 6-10-1 against the spread last season, 2-4 ATS in division games. The Chiefs went 13-4 to the Under overall last season, and just one of their nine home games went Over the total. Bet on Broncos vs. Chiefs with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

Denver won the AFC West last season behind one of the league's best defenses, going 14-3 and losing to the Patriots 10-7 in a sloppy, snowy AFC Championship Game in Denver. Bo Nix led an offense that averaged 342.6 yards per game (10th in NFL) and 23.6 points per contest (14th). The quarterback enters his third year off a season in which he threw for 3,931 yards, with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He gets great protection, and the team will be looking for him to take more shots downfield this year. He was 28th in the league in yards per pass in 2025 at 6.4 and led the NFL with 612 pass attempts. Receivers Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin combined for 1,726 yards and 13 touchdowns, and the team added Jaylen Waddle to the room for this season. The 2021 first-round pick had 909 yards and scored six times for the Dolphins last season. Running back JK Dobbins rushed for 772 yards (5.0 per carry) and four TDs in just 10 games. Evan Engram returns as the top tight end option, but he had a down year with 50 catches after posting 234 in 43 games over his three seasons in Jacksonville.

The Broncos' bread is buttered on the other side of the ball, where they allowed just 18.3 points per game, third-fewest in the NFL. They allowed just 1 yard more per game than the NFL-best Texans and had far and away the most sacks in the league. Their 68 sacks were 11 more than any other team, and they took down the opposing QB on 10 percent of dropbacks. Nik Bonitto posted 14 sacks, and three others had at least seven, and the team expects Malcolm Roach (four) to make an impact as he moves into a starting role. New Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker could find it to be tough sledding in the opener against a run defense that yielded just 91.1 yards per game on the ground, second-best in the NFL. The Broncos did struggle to take the ball away, posting just 14 takeaways and finishing minus-3 in turnover differential. They were 7-9-1 against the spread in the regular season before covering in both playoff games, and they went 5-0-1 ATS as an underdog in 2025. Bet on every game in NFL Week 1 using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for profit boosts:

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