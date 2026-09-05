The 2026 college football season hits full throttle Saturday, and sports fans can claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they wager $1 or more. The highlight of the day is Lane Kiffin and No. 11 LSU hosting Dabo Swinney and Clemson in a matchup of college football powers. There are many other college football betting options, including Ball State vs. No. 1 Ohio State, Baylor vs. Auburn and Boise State vs. No. 2 Oregon. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here to wager on Saturday college football and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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College football best bets for Saturday, Sept. 5

The Kiffin Era officially kicks off after an interesting offseason that saw LSU reload following a 7-6 season that ended with a loss to Houston in the Texas Bowl. Kiffin led Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff last season but accepted the Tigers job after finishing an 11-1 regular season with a win against Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. It will be a clash of styles, with Kiffin the perfect representation of the NIL/transfer portal era in college football, while Swinney has been reluctant to embrace the new order, with critics seizing on that when Clemson struggles. Clemson also went 7-6 in 2025, but Swinney and Co. always have designs on an ACC title. A victory Saturday would be a massive step forward for either side. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has LSU winning in 76% of simulations and covering the spread at a 55% clip. Kiffin's prize from the portal was quarterback Sam Leavitt, who excelled at Arizona State when healthy.

Another new era starts at an SEC school Saturday when Alex Golesh coaches his first game with Auburn. The former South Florida coach brought talented dual-threat quarterback Byrum Brown and several other players with him to help turn around a program that has had five consecutive losing seasons. Both teams went 5-7 last season after kicking off the campaign against each other. Auburn won that one 38-24 in Waco, but the Bears also have a new quarterback they hope can get things turned in the right direction. Former Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway will be calling the shots for the offense as the Bears look to keep coach Dave Aranda off the hot seat. The SportsLine model has Auburn winning in 76% of simulations, and Over 58.5 hits at a 51.5% rate.

The Oregon Ducks are glad to have quarterback Dante Moore back, and a national title is the goal as they come in ranked second in the nation. The quarterback opted not to enter the NFL Draft after the Ducks were blown out in the College Football Playoff semifinal by eventual national champion Indiana. Boise State went 9-5 and won the Mountain West last season before joining the revamped Pac-12 in 2026. About half of last season's starters are back from last year's BSU team, including quarterback Maddux Madsen, who led the Broncos to a 12-2 mark and CFP berth in 2024. Their lone loss before the CFP that year came in close fashion against the Ducks. The SportsLine model has Oregon winning 86% of the time, and its strongest play is Under 51.5, which hits in 54.6% of simulations. Bet on Clemson-LSU and more Saturday college football at Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSDYW:

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