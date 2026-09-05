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Best bets for Saturday, Sept. 5

Arch Manning got off to a rough start in his first year as a full-time starter for the Texas Longhorns, and Steve Sarkisian appears to have rebuilt this offense around the quarterback for more success in 2026. The Longhorns get a tune-up game against Texas State in Week 1 before taking on Ohio State in Week 2. Texas State is expected to be a factor, at least offensively, in the new-look Pac-12 after logging at least seven wins in each of the last three seasons. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Texas State covering the 29.5-point spread in 57% of simulations.

Clemson and LSU face off once again in Week 1, but this matchup will be in Baton Rouge. LSU got a 17-10 win over Clemson last year but both programs have undergone significant changes. Lane Kiffin is now overseeing the Bayou Bengals, while Dabo Swinney finally dipped into the transfer portal after a 7-6 season at Clemson. The home team is a 10-point favorite in the latest Clemson vs. LSU odds at Caesars Sportsbook, and the SportsLine model has LSU covering in 55% of simulations. Bet on Saturday's college football games and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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