Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Colombia-Portugal, Algeria-Austria

The group stage of the 2026 World Cup concludes on Saturday, June 27, with Groups J, K and L wrapping up their third games. Colombia and Portugal will face off as the banner match of the day, while Austria and Algeria square off with a spot in the Round of 32 on the line. Sports fans can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW when wagering on these games to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1 or more on Friday. Get started at Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Saturday, June 27

Colombia need only a draw to secure the top spot in Group K after winning their first two matches, while Portugal need to take all three points to leapfrog the South America side. Cristiano Ronaldo got on the scoreboard in Portugal's 5-0 win over Uzbekistan but this Colombia team will be much more stout on the back line. Portugal are slight favorites on the 90-minute money line but there could be value in backing Colombia on the double chance. Colombia lost both their friendlies prior to the World Cup but their last setback before those matches came in March of 2025.

Austria can secure qualification to the Round of 32 with a win or draw, while Algeria need all three points to get to the knockout stage for the first time since 2014. Algeria scored two second-half goals to grab a victory over Jordan in the last match, while Austria were no match for Lionel Messi and Argentina in a 2-0 loss. Austria are plus-money favorites on the 90-minute money line, so the oddsmakers expect this to be a tight clash. Bet on Colombia-Portugal, Algeria-Austria, and all 2026 World Cup matches using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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