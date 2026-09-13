The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW lets new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1. Sunday Night Football is an NFC East battle between the Giants and Cowboys, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. Both teams are trying to get right for 2026 after the Cowboys went 7-9-1 and the Giants 3-14 last season. Caesars Sportsbook lists Dallas as 3-point road favorites in the latest Cowboys vs. Giants odds. The Over/Under for total points scored is 47.5. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Cowboys vs. Giants betting preview

The Cowboys opened last season with a 24-20 loss to division rival Philadelphia, then beat the Giants 40-37 in an overtime shootout in Dallas in Week 2. That was an early sign that the defense might not be up to par after Micah Parsons was traded to Green Bay. The Giants were in the running for the No. 1 pick in the draft throughout the season but crushed the Raiders 34-10 in Week 17 before closing the regular season with another strong showing to beat the Cowboys 34-17. The Giants went all-in for the finale, while Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and some other stars sat out the second half as New York rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart threw two TD passes and Tyrone Tracy ran for 103 yards. The Cowboys defense allowed almost 34 points per game as they lost four of their final five games of the regular season. Dallas was 7-10 against the spread last season, including 3-6 ATS on the road, and they went 12-5 to the Over, going 7-2 Over/Under in away games.

The Dallas woes on defense ruined the performance of the offense, which was second only to the Rams in passing yards and total yards and scored almost 28 points per game (seventh in the NFL). Prescott threw for 4,552 yards, the second-most of his 10-year career, with 30 TD passes and 10 interceptions. Receivers George Pickens (1,429 yards) and CeeDee Lamb (1,077 in 14 games) both averaged more than 14 yards per catch, and tight end Jake Ferguson had 82 catches and scored eight times. Add in a surprising Javonte Williams, who rushed for 1,201 yards and 11 TDs, and the offense had few flaws. The defense was a different story. The unit was the only one in the league to allow more than 250 passing yards per game and more than 30 points. The Cowboys hope adding Ohio State's Caleb Downs to the secondary with their first-round pick will give them another playmaker, and Rashan Gary was added via trade and defensive end Malachi Lawrence was drafted to bolster the unit. Bet on Cowboys vs. Giants with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

Despite a rough season, the Giants have some reasons for optimism. John Harbaugh takes over as head coach after posting just three losing seasons in 18 with the Ravens. He led Baltimore to a Super Bowl championship after the 2012 season. Now he inherits a team that got a lot of spark from Dart, who threw 15 TD passes and ran for nine more as a rookie, posting 2,722 passing yards and 487 on the ground in 14 games. Fellow rookie Cam Skattebo also became a fan favorite, rushing for 410 yards and five touchdowns in eight games, and the goal will be to keep the running back healthy and tame his reckless impulses. He is joined in the backfield by Tracy, who has rushed for 1,579 yards in his first two seasons. Malik Nabers, Darnell Mooney and veterans like Darius Slayton, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Odell Beckham give Dart a deep group of targets. Slayton is the top returning receiver (538 yards) after Wan'Dale Robinson (1,014) moved to Tennessee and Nabers played in just four games and had 271 receiving yards (15.1 per catch). New York's offense was middle of the pack last season, averaging 22.4 points (tied for 17th in NFL) and 333.5 total yards per game (13th). .

The defense was the Giants' biggest issue last season, as they allowed 359.5 yards and 25.8 points per contest, with both marks ranking 26th in the NFL. That's why New York grabbed linebacker Arvell Reese with the fifth overall pick out of Ohio State and Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood in the second round. The versatile Reese was named an All-American after posting 6.5 sacks for the Buckeyes and was considered by some to be the top player in the draft. He will join a strong linebacker group that includes Brian Burns (16.5 sacks in 2025), Abdul Carter (four) and newcomer Tremaine Edmunds, who has topped 100 tackles in all eight of his NFL seasons and had four interceptions for the Bears last season. New York turned the ball over just 17 times last season but had only 15 takeaways, seventh-fewest in the league. The Giants were 11-6 to the over including 5-3 O/U at home last season. They were 9-8 against the spread, going 4-3 ATS as a home underdog. Bet on every game in NFL Week 1 using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for profit boosts:

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