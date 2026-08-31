Sports fans can claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they wager $1 or more on any of the top games on Monday. Sports betting today includes a marquee Premier League match with Aston Villa hosting champions Arsenal and 12 MLB games, including the Milwaukee Brewers visiting the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks hosting the Philadelphia Phillies. Click here to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps. You can also check out all of our sportsbook promos.

Best bets for Monday, Aug. 31

Two of the Premier League's Champions League clubs meet in Birmingham as titleholders Arsenal visit Aston Villa. The Gunners got off to a flying start in the new Premier League season as they dismantled Coventry City 3-0, while the Villans were thrashed 4-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion due to a rash of injuries and uncertainty over player availability. Villa played the game without a true striker but new signing Nicolas Jackson is set to debut up top on Monday. That will be a boon to manager Unai Emery, who managed to defeat Arteta's Arsenal at Villa Park last season. Villa have lost many players from last year's team, and the new squad will likely need time to gel, which could open the door for Arsenal to grab three points. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every Premier League match, likes the Over in this one.

A big NL Central rivalry is renewed on Monday as the Chicago Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. The Brewers are now eight games clear of the Cubs at the top of the Central standings and can effectively end the divisional race with a positive series result. Chicago has lost 7 of its last 10 while Milwaukee has won seven of 10. Kyle Harrison (10-3, 2.79 ERA) gets the ball for the Brewers while Clay Holmes (5-6. 2.26 ERA) goes for the Cubs. The SportsLine model has Chicago covering at a 64% rate. Bet on the Premier League and MLB at Caesars Sportsbook on Monday with promo code CBSDYW:

Responsible gaming

Bettors should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and Caesars Sportsbook has different responsible gaming tools available for bettors to utilize. These include deposit and wager limits and timeout options. Bettors can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET for additional information.