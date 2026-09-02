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Best bets for Wednesday, Sept. 2

Two NL Central rivals meet for the third game of a four-game set on Wednesday when the Cubs host the Brewers. Milwaukee leads the NL Central by a solid margin as the calendar has now officially flipped to September, but Chicago has had some awesome hot stretches and isn't out of the picture there just yet. The Cubs blew out the Brewers on Monday before Milwaukee bounced back with a 9-4 win on Tuesday. Wednesday's winner will lock up at worst a split with their NL Central rival. Cy Young frontrunner Jacob Misiorowski (14-5, 1.73 ERA) starts for the Brewers against Cubs lefty David Peterson (7-7, 5.11 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has Chicago winning at a 53% rate.

Another notable game on Wednesday is a battle between division leaders in the White Sox and Astros. Chicago has been maybe the biggest surprise in baseball this year and is trying to hold off Cleveland for an AL Central title, while Houston has taken advantage of a very weak AL West to lead that division over Texas. The Astros won the series opener 6-3 on Monday before Chicago snagged a 5-1 victory on Tuesday, so the winner of Wednesday's matchup will secure at least a split of this four-game series. The SportsLine model has the White Sox covering 66% of the time. Bet on Wednesday's MLB games at Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSDYW:

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