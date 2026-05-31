Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Cubs-Cardinals, NASCAR, golf Sunday

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Best bets for Sunday, May 31

National League playoff hopefuls are battling in the day's two marquee MLB games, with the final game of the Phillies vs. Dodgers series set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The teams have split the first two of the three-game series, as the Phillies beat the defending champion Dodgers 4-3 on Saturday. Rookie Andrew Painter (1-5, 5.40 ERA) is expected to get the start for Philadelphia, while L.A. plans to send Yoshinobu Yamamoto (4-4, 3.09 ERA) to the mound. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, sees some value on the Phillies money-line play, as they are winning in 38% of its simulations at plus money. It also has Phillies covering the +1.5 run line 61% of the time.

The Sunday MLB schedule wraps up with Sunday Night Baseball as the NL Central's Cardinals and Cubs look for a series victory in the final game of their three-game set. The Cardinals have been a surprise, as they sit in third place in the division, half a game behind the Cubs and 4.5 behind the Brewers. Chicago evened the series with a 6-1 victory on Saturday after dropping the opener 6-5. Left-hander Jordan Wicks (0-1, 16.62 ERA) of the Cubs faces fellow southpaw Matthew Liberatore (2-3, 4.76 ERA) of St. Louis, and the SportsLine model has the Cubs winning in 54% of its simulations. Its strongest play is on the run line, as it has a 'B' grade on the Cardinals to cover, with them losing by fewer than 1.5 runs 64% of the time. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Sunday's MLB matchups and more:

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