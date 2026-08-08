Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Cubs-Royals, MLB, WNBA on Saturday

Baseball is in full swing on Saturday, and those interested in MLB betting should claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1+. There are 15 MLB games on the docket, along with three WNBA contests and the third day of the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship. Click here to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for information, including the terms and conditions of this offer, before you wager at one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Saturday, Aug. 8

After sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Chicago Cubs appear to be emerging as a true World Series contender. They'll see Clay Holmes (4-4, 2.39 ERA) make his Chicago debut on Saturday after being acquired at the trade deadline, while the Kansas City Royals counter with Seth Lugo (4-7, 4.41 ERA). Lugo was viewed as a potential deadline addition for some contenders but ultimately did not get moved. The SportsLine Projection Model likes the Royals to cover as they do so in 62% of simulations. Bet on Cubs-Royals with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

The Seattle Storm are at the bottom of the WNBA standings thanks to a 10-game losing streak, but they have a chance to snap that skid against another struggling franchise. The Portland Fire have dropped five of their last six games ahead of this matchup, and the expansion franchise has struggled to find much offense this season. However, the Storm have just two wins away from home. At Caesars, the Fire are 1.5-point favorites. Bet on Saturday's WNBA and MLB games using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for profit boosts:

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