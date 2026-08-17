Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Cubs-White Sox, MLB, WNBA on Monday

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW gives new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1. There are 11 MLB games, including Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates and Cubs vs. White Sox, as well as the Dallas Wings visiting the Golden State Valkyries in the WNBA. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for terms and conditions of this offer before you wager at any of the best sports betting apps. You can also check out sports betting payment methods to help you get started.

Best bets for Monday, Aug. 17

It's been a big season for baseball in the Windy City with the Cubs holding the top wild card spot in the National League and the White Sox shocking the sport to lead the AL Central. The rivalry descends on Wrigley Field on Monday. Trade acquisition Luis Castillo (1-0, 4.09 ERA in 11 innings with the Sox) goes for the visitors while Shota Imanaga (8-9, 3.74) goes for the Cubbies. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the White Sox covering at a 65% rate. Bet on Cubs vs. White Sox and more MLB action with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

There's only one WNBA game on Monday, but it should be quite a battle as Paige Bueckers and the Wings visit Gabby Williams and the Valkyries. The Valks are in second place while the Wings are eighth, but just five games separate the teams in the standings. It could be an uphill battle for Dallas on Monday as Golden State is 14-4 at home and the Wings will be without rookie star Azzi Fudd due to injury. The Valkyries are 6-point favorites. Bet on the WNBA and more using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for profit boosts:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook wants to make sure its users are betting responsibly, and the sportsbook offers various tools and resources to help. These include gaming limits, timeout options and activity alerts. Caesars also provides contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.