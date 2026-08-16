Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Dodgers-Brewers, MLB on Sunday

There's plenty of sports betting options on the docket for Sunday, so bettors who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW can double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1. There's a massive NL clash between the Dodgers and Brewers, Sunday Night Baseball between the Mariners and Astros, three WNBA games and the final round of the St. Jude Championship. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for terms and conditions of this offer before you wager at any of the best sports betting apps. You can also check out sports betting payment methods to help you get started.

Best bets for Sunday, Aug. 16

The Dodgers and Brewers met in last year's NLCS, and if this regular season is any indication, they're on track to do so again this October. The Brewers took the series opener with a late comeback before the Dodgers rebounded Friday with a close win. The Brewers took Saturday's contest 4-1, so they'll be looking to get a notable series win on Sunday while the Dodgers try to escape with a split. Tarik Skubal (7-6, 2.93 ERA) makes his third start for the Dodgers here against Brewers right-hander Logan Henderson (6-2, 2.88 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has a strong B-graded play on Milwaukee as a money-line underdog. The Brewers are winning in 45% of the model's simulations, offering value with the plus-money payout. Bet on MLB and more on Sunday with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

The day wraps up with the Mariners visiting the Astros in an AL West installment of Sunday Night Baseball. Houston sits in first place in what's been baseball's worst division this year, and that's thanks in part to last year's winner, Seattle, struggling mightily at the plate over the last two months. The Astros won Friday's opener on a Christian Walker walk-off homer to cap off a five-run 10th inning, but the Mariners came back with a 10-5 victory on Saturday. The Astros will start Hunter Brown (3-2, 3.68 ERA) against the Mariners' Bryan Woo (8-8, 4.15 ERA). The SportsLine model is leaning toward Over 7.5 runs, which hits in 57.7% of its simulations. Bet on Sunday's MLB games and more using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for profit boosts:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook wants to make sure its users are betting responsibly, and the sportsbook offers various tools and resources to help. These include gaming limits, timeout options and activity alerts. Caesars also provides contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.