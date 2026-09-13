The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW lets new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they bet $1 or more on Sunday. NFL games today include Packers vs. Vikings, Lions vs. Saints, and Giants vs. Cowboys. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Check out the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

NFL best bets for Week 1 on Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2024 but looked like a shell of themselves in 2025 thanks to a conservative offense built around running the ball. That approach led to A.J. Brown forcing his way out of town, and the Eagles will now hope first-year coordinator Sean Mannion can jump-start this unit in 2026. DeVonta Smith takes over as the top receiver, and he'll be relishing a matchup with the Washington Commanders in Week 1. The Commanders are hoping Jayden Daniels can stay healthy for this season, but they'll also be expecting their defense to play better. Washington allowed 26.5 points per game a season ago, ranking 27th in the NFL. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Eagles covering as 4.5-point favorites in 62% of simulations, good for an "A" grade.

NFC North division rivals square off in Week 1 as the Green Bay Packers head to Minneapolis to battle the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are starting quarterback Kyler Murray, who is hoping to revive his career under head coach Kevin O'Connell. Minnesota has a talented skill group headlined by Justin Jefferson, but Green Bay's secondary underwent some changes in the offseason and could be up to the task of slowing down the Vikings. The SportsLine model doesn't see it that way, as Minnesota prevails on Sunday in 60% of simulations. Bet on Commanders-Eagles, Packers-Vikings and more NFL Week 1 games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is important at Caesars and the company has tools like taking timeouts, setting betting activity alerts and using self-exclusion measures available for users to game responsibly. Those needing additional resources can find contact information for helplines and guides on Caesars' platforms.