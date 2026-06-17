Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for England-Croatia, Ronaldo, World Cup

Sports fans can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they bet $1 or more on Wednesday's World Cup games. A day after Lionel Messi netted a hat trick at the 2026 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo will take the field when Portugal face DR Congo in the group stage. The main clash of the day will be a rematch of the 2018 World Cup semifinal when top contenders England battle a Croatia team looking for its third consecutive semifinal berth. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Wednesday, June 17

Ronaldo might not be able to replicate Messi's scoring feat, but the Portugal superstar is also appearing in his sixth World Cup. Portugal are heavy favorites over DR Congo and SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green believes this could be a lopsided game. "[Portugal] have arguably the best midfield in the world, with Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, and João Neves creating chances for Cristiano Ronaldo," he said. "The Portuguese also have a great deal of quality on the flanks, so they should absolutely dominate DR Congo."

England and Croatia meet in group play with a significant campaign looming. England have routinely failed to perform in the knockout round but have advanced deep into the last two World Cups and made the last two Euro finals. Croatia's golden generation is on its last legs but still believes it can pull off one more surprising run. SportsLine experts Green, Brad Thomas and Jon Eimer are all backing England in this one, though. "This is more of a fade of Croatia and how old they are, along with their lack of consistent chance creation," Thomas said. "But it's also about England having the best defensive record in the world, not conceding once during World Cup qualification." Eimer notes this is not the same Croatia squad that finished third at the 2022 World Cup and they are starting to show their age. Bet on Portugal-DR Congo, England-Croatia and all 2026 World Cup games using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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