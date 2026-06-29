Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Brazil-Japan, Netherlands-Morocco

Three Round of 32 knockout games will take place at the 2026 World Cup on Monday, June 29, and sports fans can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to wager on these contests and more. New users get the opportunity to double their winnings on their next 10 bets once they bet $1 or more on Monday. The action starts at 1 p.m. ET with Brazil battling Japan and concludes with Netherlands facing Morocco at 9 p.m. ET. Get started at Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Monday, June 29

Brazil may have created some panic among their fans after drawing in the opening group stage match, but the Selecao got back on track in a big way with wins over Haiti and Scotland to finish on top of Group C. They'll face a Japan team, which has looked polished despite some key injuries. SportsLine experts Martin Green and Matt Severance are backing Brazil on the spread, with the latter noting Japan has never won a knockout match and will be without a key player in Takefusa Kubo.

Morocco had a dream run to the semifinal in the 2022 World Cup, and the Atlas Lions are hoping they can replicate that feat starting Monday. The Netherlands are attempting to get back to a World Cup final, something they haven't done since 2010. The Oranje exploded offensively in the group stage, netting 10 goals. Morocco have only conceded three times and held a dangerous Brazil team to one goal. SportsLine expert Brandt Sutton is backing the Over on 2.5 goals, saying this is arguably the best match in the Round of 32. Bet on Brazil-Japan, Netherlands-Morocco and more World Cup games using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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