The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW allows new users to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they wager $1 or more. Sunday's NFL games wrap up with Colts vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Sunday Night Football

Kenneth Walker III and the Chiefs dominated the Broncos last week, and now they take aim at the Colts in another primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football. The Monday night matchup was supposed to center on Patrick Mahomes' return from a torn ACL, but Walker stole the show. The running back rushed for 173 yards in a 31-10 victory against Denver and now faces a Colts defense that yielded 202 rushing yards in a 41-23 loss to Derrick Henry and the Ravens in Week 1. Jonathan Taylor had 98 rushing yards and two TDs for the Colts, but Daniel Jones threw for just 166. Still, the SportsLine model sees some value on Indianapolis on the money line (+235), as it wins in 35% of simulations with a big potential plus-money payoff. Bet on Week 2 NFL games and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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