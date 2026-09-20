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Best bets for Sunday, Sept. 20

The Commanders and Cowboys each suffered narrow losses in Week 1 to NFC East rivals, with Dallas falling 28-20 to New York on Sunday Night Football and Washington losing 24-22 to Philadelphia. Both teams are aiming to move to 1-1 this week, and this has the makings of an intriguing matchup. Washington's offense struggled for most of Week 1 before finding life late against a tough Philly defense. Dallas' defense hardly poses the same kind of threat as the Cowboys were last in points allowed in 2025 and couldn't get off the field in Week 1. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, expects lots of points as Over 51.5 hits in 66% of simulations.

The Chargers were seen as a postseason contender after making the playoffs in 2025, but their 2026 season got off to a shocking start – a 26-14 loss to Arizona. L.A. had nothing going on offense, and a usually strong defense struggled to get off the field against Arizona's offense. The Chargers' next test is an AFC West rival in the Raiders, who beat Miami 27-13. Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes, but he also had two interceptions. The over/under for Sunday's game is 43.5. The model likes the Chargers to get back on track here, as they cover as 6.5-point favorites in 53% of simulations. Bet on Week 2 NFL games and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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