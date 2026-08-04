Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Dodgers-Cubs, MLB, WNBA Tuesday

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Best bets for Tuesday, Aug. 4

The Philadelphia Phillies made one of Monday's biggest trades when they acquired Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants. The National League's leader in batting average landed in Philadelphia last night and could be available for Tuesday's series opener with the Washington Nationals, who traded away multiple pieces over the last few days, including slugging infielder Luis Garcia Jr. It'll be southpaw Jesus Luzardo (9-5, 3.57 ERA) gets the ball for the Phillies while Zack Littell (7-8, 4.94) goes for Washington. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Nats covering at a 68% rate.

All eyes will be on Wrigley Field with Skubal making his debut in Dodger blue. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was one of the big prizes of the trade deadline and will add even more brawn to a stacked Los Angeles roster. Skubal (7-5, 2.79) will be opposed by Chicago's Javier Assad (6-1, 3.75). The game will be broadcast on TBS for a national audience. The SportsLine model has the Cubs winning 53% of the time. Bet on MLB and more on Tuesday using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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