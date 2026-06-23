Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for England-Ghana, Colombia-DR Congo

Matchday 2 for the 2026 World Cup group stage will conclude on Tuesday, June 23, with Group K and Group L action featuring Portugal, England, Colombia, and more. Sports fans can bet on these games with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after wagering $1 or more on Tuesday. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Tuesday, June 23

England looked dominant in their 4-2 victory against Croatia to open the World Cup campaign, and the Three Lions can move to the top of Group L with a victory over Ghana. Ghana scored a late goal against Panama to secure three points and are also angling for the top spot in the group. SportsLine expert Brad Thomas likes England -1.5, noting their "attack is dangerous, and if Ghana have as many defensive issues against England as they did against Panama, they are in for a long night."

Colombia has the opportunity to maintain their position at the top of Group K when they take on DR Congo in the final match of the day. DR Congo scored a draw in the World Cup opener against Portugal and likely need at least a point here to keep knockout round hopes alive. Colombia are strong favorites on the 90-minute money line, and there might be value in backing the Over on their team total, as they have scored at least two goals in each of their last three international matches. Bet on England-Ghana, Colombia-DR Congo, and more 2026 World Cup matches using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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