Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Knicks-Cavaliers, NHL on Monday

Memorial Day does not mean a break from sports action, as the NBA and NHL playoffs continue on Monday, May 25. The New York Knicks will attempt to complete a sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the Montreal Canadiens return home for Game 3 after splitting the first two games with the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final. Sports fans can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they wager $1 or more on Monday. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Memorial Day

New York is one win away from going back to the NBA Finals, and the Knicks have been dominant since the fourth quarter of Game 1 when they erased a 22-point deficit. The Cavaliers will try to stave off elimination for at least one more game in front of their home fans, though they look defeated emotionally, and Donovan Mitchell appears to be playing through some pain for most of the series, even though he hasn't shown up on the injury report. The SportsLine Projection Model believes this will be a high-scoring affair as the Over on 218.5 hits in 58.1% of simulations. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 4 and more:

The Canadiens achieved the split they wanted in the first two games against Carolina, but Montreal has not been a dominant home side in these playoffs. The Canadiens have gone just 2-4 at home this postseason, and Carolina has not lost a road game yet after sweeping its opponents in the first two rounds. The SportsLine model sees value on Montreal, as the Canadiens win in 49% of simulations as plus-money underdogs. Bet on Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game 3 and more NHL with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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