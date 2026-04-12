The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after wagering $1 or more. After a tough Saturday, Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young are tied at 11-under atop the golf leaderboard at Augusta, Ga. with three rounds in the books. Live bet golf all weekend at Caesars Sportsbook. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook now with the promo code CBSDYW to live bet golf:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page to view the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

To sign up for Caesars Sportsbook and claim the promo, you can follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code CBSDYW. Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account by creating a username and password. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 and get double your winnngs on your next 10 wagers, in the form of 10 100% Profit Boost Tokens.

Get started here:

Saturday golf betting preview

Yes, Rory McIlroy had a six-shot lead after 36 holes, but is now a co-leader with Cameron Young after 54 holes. McIlroy has +160 online sports betting odds to win, followed by Young at +240.

Live golf betting at Caesars provides more options than simply wagering on the winner. Caesars Sportsbook offers finishing position, winner without options (such as the winner without McIlroy), margin of victory props, and more prop betting markets. Live bet major championship golf and more at Caesars Sportsbook here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Responsible gaming

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously. The sportsbook offers users tools like setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures to game responsibly. Caesars also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-RESET on its platfroms for users who need additional assistance.