The NBA playoffs take a break on Thursday, but the NHL playoffs continue with two games, and bettors also have an 11-game MLB schedule to take in. Those wishing to wager on these games and more can do so with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which lets new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1 or more. The Sabres are -119 money line favorites against the Canadiens, while the over/under for total goals in Golden Knights vs. Ducks is 6.5. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Thursday, May 14

The Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres are tied 2-2 after four games of their second-round series, and the scene shifts back to western New York for Game 5 on Thursday. The Sabres won Game 4 3-2 thanks to Zach Benson's power-play goal in the third period, and they'll try to carry that momentum into Game 5 at home. Montreal has scored 11 goals in its two wins and just four goals in its two losses, so we'll see which offense shows up for the Canadiens on Thursday. The SportsLine Projection Model likes Buffalo to slow down Montreal, with the Sabres winning Game 5 in 55% of simulations. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Canadiens vs. Sabres Game 5 and more NHL:

The Atlanta Braves, fresh off a series win over the two-time defending champions Dodgers, will now look to add a sweep of the Chicago Cubs to their early-season resume when the two teams meet on Thursday. Chris Sale (6-2, 2.20 ERA) gets the call for the Braves, who have four in a row and seven of their last 10, while Chicago tries to avoid a sweep behind Ben Brown (1-1, 1.82 ERA). The SportsLine model is backing the Braves, who win in 62% of simulations. Bet on Cubs vs. Braves and more MLB with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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