Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for NFL preseason, MLB, more on Thursday

There's plenty for sports betting enthusiasts to dig into on Thursday, and new bettors can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for a chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1+. The first week of NFL preseason gets underway on Thursday, and a packed MLB schedule is highlighted by the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins meeting in the special Field of Dreams Game. There are also three WNBA contests, and the PGA's FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway in Memphis. Click here to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for terms and conditions of this offer before you wager at any of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Thursday, Aug. 13

The NFL season is just over the horizon, and the first week of preseason action gets underway on Thursday. One of the games on the docket has the Green Bay Packers visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers. Green Bay finished second in the NFC North last season at 9-7-1 while Pittsburgh won the AFC North at 10-7. The Packers plan to give their starters limited action in Thursday's game, while the Steelers will mostly deploy their backups. Green Bay is a 3-point favorite at Caesars Sportsbook. Bet on Packers-Steelers and more NFL preseason action with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

The cornfields of Iowa play host to the Phillies and Twins for this season's Field of Dreams Game. The Phillies need a win as they've fallen out of the Wild Card spots in the National League, while the Twins are just a half-game out of a berth in the AL. It's veteran Aaron Nola (3-9, 5.47) on the hill for Philadelphia while Taj Bradley (9-4, 3.76) goes for the Twins. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting 62% of the time. Bet on baseball and more using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for profit boosts:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is important and Caesars offers users tools like setting betting activity alerts and using self-exclusion measures to game responsibly. The platform also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-RESET for users who need additional assistance.