The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW lets new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1. One of the most anticipated games in Week 1 is an NFC West showdown in Melbourne, Australia, between the Rams and 49ers. The matchup is set for Thursday, with kickoff scheduled for 8:35 p.m. ET at Melbourne Cricket Ground. L.A. is a 3-point favorite in the Week 1 Rams vs. 49ers odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The Over/Under for total points scored is 48.5. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Rams vs. 49ers betting preview

The NFC West should be one of the most cutthroat divisions in the NFL again this season after the Rams, 49ers and Seahawks slugged it out throughout 2025. The Seahawks beat L.A. 31-27 in the NFC Championship Game after throttling San Francisco 41-6 in the Divisional Round. The Rams pushed it to overtime in last season's first meeting, but the 49ers pulled out a 26-23 victory on the road. Then L.A. went into San Francisco and came away with a 42-26 victory. Both teams finished the regular season 12-5, while the Seahawks went 14-3 and went on to win the Super Bowl. All of that makes this a critical matchup right out of the gate. The Rams went 12-5 against the spread in the regular season in 2025, while San Francisco was 10-7 ATS. The Rams were 12-8 to the Over including the playoffs, while 11 of the 49ers' 19 games also went Over their total.

The Rams were strong on both sides of the ball in 2025, and they found some help for a defense that struggled at times. Matthew Stafford won league MVP after throwing for a league-high 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns in 2025, with just eight interceptions. Receiver Puka Nacua was second in the league in receiving yards, finishing the regular season with 1,715 yards on 129 catches, averaging 13.3 per reception, and scoring 10 touchdowns. Running back Kyren Williams also had a huge year, posting 1,252 rushing yards (seventh in NFL) and scoring 13 total touchdowns. The Rams were seventh in the NFL in sacks with 47, with 12 coming from Byron Young, and now two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett joins the crew. The longtime Browns star won DPOY honors after posting an NFL-record 23 sacks last season. The Rams led the NFL in total yards (395 per game) and scoring (30.5 ppg) and were 10th in scoring defense (20.4 ppg) and 17th in total yards allowed (327.5). Bet on the NFL Week 1 Rams vs. 49ers clash with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

The Niners defense allowed even more yards than L.A. (340.2, 20th in NFL) but mostly managed to keep teams off the scoreboard when they needed to, allowing 21.8 points per contest (13th). The offense was seventh in yardage (351.4 per game) and 10th in scoring (25.7), with quarterback Brock Purdy missing eight games but still throwing for 2,167 yards and 20 touchdowns. Mac Jones stepped in and threw for 2,151 yards and 13 scores. Running back Christian McCaffrey played every game and earned Comeback Player of the Year honors after totaling 2,126 yards and scoring 17 touchdowns. Tight end George Kittle had 57 catches despite missing six games, and the team's weakness at receiver was addressed in the offseason. Longtime Tampa Bay star Mike Evans, who had 11 straight 1,000-yard season to start his career before missing more than half of last season, signed as a free agent. The 49ers defense struggled to force turnovers last season, finishing with 16 takeaways and minus-6 in turnover differential. The Rams were +11 and had 26 takeaways, fifth-most in the NFL.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is backing Los Angeles, giving B grades to the Rams on the money line and against the spread. They win in 66% of simulations and cover at a 65% rate. SportsLine expert and former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts also likes the Rams, taking them at -3.5. "The underdog has covered in five of the last six meetings," Roberts says, "but I can't go against Sean McVay's strategy that has worked before in his international games. I like the Rams to win by 4 or more." Bet on every game in NFL Week 1 using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for profit boosts:

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