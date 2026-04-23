Sports fans can take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double your winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max bet per boost) after betting $1 or more. The NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, the NBA and NHL Playoffs will roll on, while the MLB has nine games on its schedule. Claim the promo code CBSDYW at Caesars Sportsbook here:

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Best bets for Thursday, April 23

The Denver Nuggets lost a 19-point lead and home-court advantage in Game 2, and they'll try to wrestle it back on Thursday when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3. The Timberwolves and Nuggets have built a nice rivalry over the last few postseasons, and Anthony Edwards (30 points, 10 rebounds in Game 2) has been a thorn in Denver's side. Edwards continues to be listed as questionable but he'll suit up in Game 3. Peyton Watson remains out for Denver while Aaron Gordon is probable. The SportsLine Projection Model sees this being more of a defensive showdown as the Under on 234.5 hits in 64.6% of simulations, getting a "B" grade.

After a string of playoff exits, this could be the year the Carolina Hurricanes finally break through. They've looked solid through two games against the Ottawa Senators and will try to take a commanding 3-0 series lead when they go north of the border Thursday for Game 3. The Senators were on the wrong end of a double overtime loss in Game 2 but they've improved after being blanked in the series opener. However, the SportsLine model doesn't see a change in scenery doing much for the series as the Hurricanes win in 49% of simulations to offer value as plus-money underdogs. Bet on NBA and NHL playoff games on Thursday with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Can the New York Mets win two games in a row? After losing 12 straight, the Mets finally got a win on Wednesday and will now attempt to register back-to-back victories when they host the Minnesota Twins. Christian Scott will get the nod for New York in his first appearance since 2024, while Minnesota will send out Joe Ryan (2-2, 3.29 ERA) for the series rubber match. The SportsLine model has an "A" grade on Over 7.5 runs, which happens in 70.4% of simulations.

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