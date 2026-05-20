The NBA and NHL playoffs continue on Wednesday, May 20, with the San Antonio Spurs taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on the hardwood, while the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights begin the Western Conference Final on the ice. Sports fans can wager on these games and more with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1 or more on Wednesday. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Wednesday, May 20

The Spurs, despite missing De'Aaron Fox, outlasted the Thunder on the road in Game 1 in a double-overtime thriller, taking the early advantage in the series. The defending champions will try to even up the series on Wednesday night, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will try to improve after going 7-for-23 from the field in the opener. Victor Wembanyama is coming off a historic 41-point, 24-rebound effort in Game 1, and the unanimous Defensive Player of the Year will try to take his team up 2-0. The SportsLine Projection Model sees this being a low-scoring affair, as the Under on 216.5 hits in 61.7% of simulations. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Spurs vs. Thunder Game 2 and more:

Vegas took care of the upstart Anaheim Ducks in the second round to set up a matchup with the Avalanche, who have had some time off after defeating the Minnesota Wild in five games. Colorado enters this game as the top team from the regular season, but both these franchises have won the Stanley Cup in the last five years. The SportsLine model believes the road team is worth backing in this game, as Vegas covers the puck line in 66% of simulations. Bet on Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Game 1 and more NHL with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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