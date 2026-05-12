The San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves enter Game 5 of their second-round series in the 2026 NBA Playoffs tied at 2-2 and the winner on Tuesday will take a step closer to the Western Conference Finals. Sports fans can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to wager on Timberwolves-Spurs and more, with new users receiving the chance to double their winnings after they wager $1 or more on Tuesday. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Tuesday, May 12

Victor Wembanyama is back after being ejected in Game 4, though the Spurs nearly prevailed without the unanimous Defensive Player of the Year. Wembyanama faces no additional discipline for his actions, and San Antonio will try to gain the edge in the series at home. Minnesota was able to escape with a win in Game 4, and Anthony Edwards, who is facing double teams and San Antonio's best defenders, finally looks like himself and has logged 40+ minutes in each of the last two contests. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Timberwolves covering the 10.5-point spread on the road in 56% of simulations. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Timberwolves vs. Spurs and more NBA:

The Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens meet in Game 4 of their second-round series with Montreal leading 2-1, taking Games 2 and 3 after Buffalo grabbed the opener. The Canadiens have a chance to maintain home ice and get a 3-1 lead on Tuesday, while the Sabres try to send things back to Buffalo tied at 2-2. The SportsLine model believes there's value in backing that to happen, as Buffalo wins Game 4 in 55% of simulations as a plus-money underdog. Bet on Sabres vs. Canadiens Game 4 and more NHL with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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