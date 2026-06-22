Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for France-Iraq, 2026 World Cup

World Cup action for the 2026 competition rolls along on Monday, June 22, with four more matches on tap, including a prime-time encounter between Norway and Senegal in Group I. France and Iraq also square off, and sports fans can bet on these games and more with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW. This code gives new users the opportunity to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1 or more on Monday. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Monday, June 22

France looked out of sorts in the first half of its opening match, but Kylian Mbappe helped turn things around for the 2018 World Cup champions in a 3-1 decision. This team is looking to get to its third consecutive World Cup final, and a win over Iraq on Monday would help the French at least secure a spot in the knockout round. SportsLine expert Martin Green is leaning to the Over on 3.5 goals, noting that Iraq created plenty of chances despite losing 4-1 in the opener and could test France's defense.

Erling Haaland opened up his World Cup account with a brace and will be looking for more when Norway take on Senegal on Monday evening. Norway have a chance to clinch a spot in the knockout round, while Senegal need a win or draw to stay alive. SportsLine expert Brandt Sutton notes Haaland "should have success against a Senegal side that will be pressing for a positive result after suffering a 3-1 defeat against France. Over 2.5 goals have been scored in three of Senegal's past four matches, a trend I expect to continue against Norway." Bet on France-Iraq, Norway-Senegal and other 2026 World Cup matches using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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