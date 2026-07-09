Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for France-Morocco, 2026 World Cup, MLB

The 2026 World Cup moves into the quarterfinals on Thursday with France taking on Morocco at 4 p.m. ET. New bettors can get in on the action with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which gives new users the opportunity to double their winnings on their next 10 bets once they wager $1 or more. Get started at Caesars Sportsbook here with promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Thursday, July 9

France and Morocco met in the World Cup semifinals in 2022, and they're on collision course once again in this year's quarterfinals. Morocco will have to take on Les Blues without attacker Ismael Saibari, who has scored three goals at the tournament but suffered an injury in the previous round. France are seeking a third straight trip to the final, having won in 2018 before being felled in 2022 by Lionel Messi and Argentina. Superstar Kylian Mbappe scored the winning penalty kick goal in the last round and is chasing Messi for this tournament's Golden Boot. SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing Les Blues.

The Milwaukee Brewers had a five-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday and will now try to rebound in their series finale with the St. Louis Cardinals. Milwaukee has won seven of 10 overall and leads the NL Central at 58-34, while St. Louis is in third place at 48-43. Logan Henderson (2-1, 2.74 ERA) gets the start for the Brewers, and Andre Pallante (10-5, 3.60) goes for the Cardinals. The Brewers win in 63% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. Bet on the World Cup, MLB and more using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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