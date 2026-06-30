Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for France-Sweden, Mexico-Ecuador

The Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup rolls along on Tuesday, June 30, with three more games on the docket, as back-to-back finalists France take on Sweden and co-hosts Mexico battle Ecuador. Norway and Ivory Coast will get things started at 1 p.m. ET, and sports fans can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to wager on these games and more. This code gives new users the chance to double your winnings on their next 10 bets after you bet $1 or more. Get started at Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Tuesday, June 30

France have been an offensive juggernaut so far in this World Cup, tallying at least three goals in each match. Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele are arguably the best striking tandem right now, and Michael Olise has been a maestro in the final third. Sweden are no slouches with Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak up front , but France's back line has enough talent to slow them down. SportsLine expert Martin Green is taking France against the spread, saying "France are the World Cup favorites, and they scored 3+ goals in all of their group stage matches, so Les Bleus could run riot against this leaky Swedish defense."

Mexico have not lost a World Cup game at Estadio Azteca, and the place will be rocking on Tuesday evening as the co-hosts attempt to make the Round of 16. El Tri have the benefit of playing this match (and the next one if they advance) in Mexico City, so they'll be motivated to put on a show against an Ecuador side that has struggled to score goals. SportsLine expert Matt Severance is taking Mexico draw no bet, saying "Mexico looked dynamic in the group stage in winning each match and outscoring its foes 6-0 -- the only side still standing yet to concede. Ecuador is a terrific defensive club but can struggle to score as evidenced by being blanked in two of three group matches." Bet on France-Sweden, Mexico-Ecuador and all World Cup games using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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