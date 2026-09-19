Sports fans can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they bet $1+ on Saturday. College football continues on Saturday, headlined by a massive Magnolia Bowl showdown between LSU and Ole Miss and a rematch from Week 1 in 2025 when Florida State heads to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Saturday, Sept. 19

Ever since the 2026 schedule came out, Ole Miss fans have been waiting for Saturday. The Rebels saw Kiffin leave the program for LSU ahead of the College Football Playoff, sparking plenty of tension and bad blood. This rivalry was already primed for fireworks, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, doesn't see many points being scored. It has Under 58.5 points hitting in 59.5% of simulations. The model also has Ole Miss getting some revenge on Kiffin, as the Rebels beat LSU in 53% of simulations.

Alabama was shocked last year in Tallahassee in Week 1, but the Crimson Tide went on to make the CFP anyway. The Seminoles, who have shaken things up in the athletic department, are hoping for another win over Alabama in 2026 to take some pressure off head coach Mike Norvell. Norvell has won just seven games across 2024 and 2025, making this a big year for the coach in order to keep his job. On the other side, Kalen DeBoer believes he can make a CFP run with Keelon Russell at quarterback. The SportsLine model thinks the Seminoles will be able to cover the 19.5-point spread, as they do so in 66% of simulations. Bet on Week 3 college football games and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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