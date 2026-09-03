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Best bets for Thursday, Sept. 3

Deion Sanders' Buffaloes lost quite a few impact players from their 2024 team, namely quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star and Heisman winner Travis Hunter. The results were not good in Boulder last year with Colorado finishing just 3-9 with one conference win. The Buffs open the 2026 season the same way they opened 2025 – against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets took down the Buffaloes in Colorado last August, kicking off a nine-win season. Georgia Tech has some notable returners back this year, but dual-threat quarterback Haynes King is now in the NFL, so taking over under center is Alberto Mendoza, the brother of reigning Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza. Colorado will start Julian Lewis at quarterback. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, is big on Georgia Tech at home here, and they win and cover the 6.5-point spread in 59% of simulations.

Two of the best teams that baseball has to offer meet for the fourth and final time of a four-game series on Thursday as the Cubs host the Brewers. Chicago took the series opener in blowout fashion before Milwaukee responded on Tuesday to even the series. The Brewers won on Wednesday, setting themselves up for a series win on Thursday while the Cubs aim to get a series split. Logan Henderson (9-2, 2.48 ERA) gets the nod for Milwaukee against Chicago's Kevin Gausman (8-11, 4.52 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Over hitting 60% of the time. Bet on Thursday's college football and MLB games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

Responsible gaming

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