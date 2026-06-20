Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Germany-Ivory Coast, World Cup

World Cup action for the 2026 competition continues on Saturday, June 20, with four matches on tap, beginning with Netherlands taking on Sweden and concluding with Tunisia battling Japan. Sports fans can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to wager on these games and more, with new users being able to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1 on Saturday. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Saturday, June 20

Sweden blasted Tunisia 5-1 in the opening World Cup match, while Netherlands played Japan to a 2-2 draw. The Dutch will be looking for their first win of the 2026 campaign when they face Sweden, who hope to build on a strong first game and potentially secure a spot in the Round of 32. Netherlands are the slight favorites on the 90-minute money line.

Germany also had a big opening game, blasting Curacao 7-1 in a superb offensive display. Things won't be nearly that easy against an Ivory Coast team which contained Ecuador and got a late winner from Amad Diallo to pick up three points. The winner of this match would take the top spot in Group E and would likely secure a spot in the knockout stage. Germany are favored to pick up all three points here. Bet on Sweden-Netherlands, Germany-Ivory Coast and more 2026 World Cup games using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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