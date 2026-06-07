Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Giants-Cubs, MLB on Sunday

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Best bets for Sunday, June 6

Sunday Night Baseball features a rubber match between the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs after the teams split the first two games. The opener was ugly, with the Giants getting a career-high eight RBI and two home runs from Matt Chapman in an 18-3 victory. Saturday's game was much more subdued, with the Cubs taking a 3-2 victory. Jameson Taillon (2-5, 5.13 ERA) is scheduled to the take the mound for Chicago, while the Giants will turn to Trevor McDonald (2-3, 4.30 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has San Francisco covering the +1.5 run line in 68% of simulations for a 'B' grade, while Over 8 runs hits 53.4% of the time.

The defending UFL champion D.C. Defenders (5-5) will be looking to avenge a loss in the regular-season finale when they visit the Orlando Storm (8-2) in the 2026 UFL Playoffs semifinals on Sunday. The Storm beat the Defenders 29-23 last Sunday, and that was D.C.'s fourth consecutive loss. They are looking to get back to the United Bowl, and the winner of this 3 p.m. ET game will face the winner of Sunday's 6 p.m. ET matchup between the St. Louis Battlehawks (6-4) and Louisville Kings (6-4), The Storm are 3-point home favorites, and St. Louis is a 1.5-point favorite as it hosts the Kings. Bet on MLB, the UFL Playoffs and more using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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