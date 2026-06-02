Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Golden Knights-Hurricanes, MLB

Sports fans can wager on Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes and more using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1 or more on Tuesday. Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes headlines the sports schedule on Tuesday. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Tuesday, June 2

Vegas is appearing in its third Stanley Cup Final in nine seasons, while Carolina is back in the championship series for the first time since 2005-06. The Hurricanes are hoping to repeat history, as they won the title that year, while the Golden Knights are looking for their second championship in franchise history. The Hurricanes have lost just one game in these playoffs, while Vegas is coming in off a sweep of the Avalanche in the Western Conference Final. The SportsLine Projection Model sees value on the Golden Knights taking Game 1, as they do so in 48% of simulations as plus-money underdogs. Bet on Golden Knights-Hurricanes SCF Game 1 using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

Logan Gilbert (3-4, 3.69 ERA) takes the mound for the Mariners on Tuesday as they attempt to win their eighth consecutive game, while the Mets send out Jonah Tong (1-0, 0.00 ERA) to open what is likely to be a bullpen game. The Mariners won 3-2 on Monday in extra innings, and the SportsLine model has them prevailing on Tuesday in 60% of simulations. Wager on Mets-Mariners and more MLB at Caesars Sportsbook using the promo code CBSDYW:

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