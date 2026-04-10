The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max bet per boost) when they bet $1 or more on Friday. Bet on the golf major in Augusta, Ga., Cavaliers vs. Hawks in the NBA, and a full day of baseball. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook now to bet on Friday's games:

To view the terms and conditions of this offer, head to our Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

Best bets for Friday, April 10

The most pivotal contest of the day in terms of playoff stakes comes in the Eastern Conference with the Cleveland Cavaliers battling the Atlanta Hawks. Cleveland is in position to grab the No. 3 seed while Atlanta is trying to hold off the Raptors, Magic and 76ers in the middle of the standings. Only two of those four teams will grab the last two automatic playoff spots. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Cavs covering 53% of the time. Double your winnings on your next 10 bets at Caesars Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSDYW:

Two teams coming off sweeps will try to get on the right track beginning Friday when the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners face off. Houston suffered a sweep at the hands of the Colorado Rockies, while the Mariners fell in three straight to the Texas Rangers. The Astros are sending Tatsuya Imai (1-0, 4.32 ERA) to the bump, while the Mariners counter with Emerson Hancock (1-1, 0.71 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Over hitting 67.3% of the time. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook here with promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is important at Caesars Sportsbook and the company offers users plenty of tools like setting deposit limits, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures to game responsibly. Caesars also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-RESET for those needing more assistance.