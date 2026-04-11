The Saturday schedule is full of sports betting possibilities, and new users who want to wager can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and get double your winnings on 10 bets. After a day off, the NHL is back with a 15-game schedule, while golf's first major of the season is in Round 3. Go to Caesars Sportsbook and sign up now to bet on Saturday's games:

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Best bets for Saturday, April 11

The NHL playoffs are nearly set, except for that pesky Metropolitan Division. The top five teams in the Eastern Conference and the two wild cards are on solid ground. Meanwhile, the Flyers, Islanders and Blue Jackets scramble for the third spot in the Metro to lock up the playoff berth. Philadelphia is one point ahead of the Islanders, who play early Saturday, and two ahead of Columbus. The Flyers visit the Winnipeg Jets and are +109 road underdogs. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Philly winning in 54% of its simulations, good for a "B" grade. The model expects Columbus to suffer a setback Saturday, as Montreal is beating the Blue Jackets in 67% of simulations, also good for a "B" grade. Double your winnings on your next 10 bets at Caesars Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSDYW:

The New York Yankees will try to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday when they face the Tampa Bay Rays for the second of a three-game set at Tropicana Field. The Yankees lost 5-3 in the series opener on Friday night after Steven Matz and three relievers allowed five New York hits and struck out 12. Left-hander Max Fried (2-0, 1.35 ERA) to try to stop the slide for the Yankees, while righty Nick Martinez (0-0, 2.25) will be on the mound for the Rays. Fried didn't allow any runs in his first two starts but gave up three last Sunday in a 7-6 loss to the Marlins. The Yankees are -210 money-line favorites, and the SportsLine model is backing a play on the total. It has Over 7.5 runs hitting in 67% of simulations for a "B" grade. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook here with promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings:

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