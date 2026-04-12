The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW gives new users the opportunity to double their winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max bet per boost) after they wager $1 or more. Sunday's action includes the final round of golf's first major in Augusta, Ga. and the final day of the NBA regular season. In the MLB, the Atlanta Braves (-196) host the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday Night Baseball. Go to Caesars Sportsbook and sign up now to bet on Sunday's games:

Check out the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Sunday, April 12

The NBA regular season ends on Sunday and while plenty of teams will be resting their key players with seeding locked up, others have a lot to play for. The Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic are all fighting for positioning in the Eastern Conference, with the latter three all in contention for the last automatic playoff berth. Atlanta will try to secure the No. 5 seed when it takes on the Miami Heat, who are play-in bound once again. The Hawks win in 40% of simulations but the SportsLine Projection Model's best play is on Under 243.5, which hits in 61.4% of simulations. Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to wager on Sunday's NBA games here:

Only three combined points separate the third-place team in the Metropolitan Division from the sixth-place team, which has major NHL postseason implications as the regular season winds down. The New York Islanders and Washington Capitals will try to put pressure on the Philadelphia Flyers when they both take the ice on Sunday. The Islanders are taking on the Montreal Canadiens, who are in contention to win the Atlantic Division. Montreal triumphs in 62% of SportsLine simulations. Washington beat the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday and will try to replicate that feat Sunday, but the SportsLine model has Pittsburgh winning in 53% of simulations. Bet on Canadiens-Islanders, Penguins-Capitals and more NHL at Caesars Sportsbook here and double your winnings on 10 bets as a new user:

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