Three ranked college football teams are in action Friday night, making it the perfect time to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which lets new Caesars users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they wager $1 or more. Miami is back in action, taking on ACC foe Wake Forest in a road matchup after a 2-0 start, while a pair of ranked Big 12 undefeated teams clash as Houston visits Texas Tech. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Friday, Sept. 18

The Hurricanes look to be on a mission after losing the national title game to Indiana in January. Miami has steamrolled Stanford and Florida A&M to a 121-13 edge over its first two games and now faces Wake Forest, which beat Akron in Week 1 but needed overtime to defeat Purdue last week. The Demon Deacons host this matchup, but Miami is a heavy favorite. Darian Mensah is the Heisman Trophy favorite, per BetMGM Sportsbook odds, and he's been nearly perfect to begin 2026. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has the Under on 59.5 hitting in more than 60% of simulations.

Texas Tech had an eventful offseason that included losing transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby to a sports gambling probe, but the Red Raiders are 2-0 after defeating ACU and Oregon State, albeit not in dominant fashion in either game. Texas Tech hosts Houston, which also beat Oregon State and then took down Southern U by more than 70 points last week. The Red Raiders went 11-1 last year before winning the Big 12 title game and making the CFP semifinal round. Houston finished 2025 with a 10-3 mark. The SportsLine model is big on Texas Tech here, with the Red Raiders winning outright in nearly 70% of simulations. Bet on Week 3 college football games and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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