Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Hurricanes-Canadiens, MLB Wednesday

Sports fans can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after wagering $1 or more on Wednesday. Wager on the biggest games of the day, including Game 4 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Check out the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Wednesday, May 27

The Canadiens took Game 1 of this series, but the Hurricanes registered back-to-back wins in overtime to grab a 2-1 lead heading into Wednesday's Game 4. Montreal's road record in these playoffs has been a big talking point, but Carolina has not lost yet on the road in this postseason. The SportsLine Projection Model does see value in backing the home side on Wednesday, as the Canadiens win Game 4 in 50% of simulations as plus-money underdogs. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game 4 and more:

Michael Harris II had four hits in Tuesday's series opener between the Braves and Red Sox, with Atlanta winning 7-6 despite a late push from Boston. The second game of the series sees Bryce Elder (4-2, 1.97 ERA) take the mound for Atlanta while Connelly Early (4-2, 3.33 ERA) gets the nod for Boston. The SportsLine model likes the Red Sox on the run line in Wednesday's game, as Boston +1.5 hits in 66% of simulations. Bet on Braves vs. Red Sox and more MLB with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

Responsible gaming

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users plenty of responsible gaming tools like setting betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. Caesars also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources for users who need additional assistance.