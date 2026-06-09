Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Hurricanes-Golden Knights Game 4

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW lets users double their winnings on your next 10 bets after betting $1 or more on Tuesday. The Stanley Cup Final returns with Game 4 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights headlining the day's sports action. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Visit the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Tuesday, June 9

Is having the lead a bad thing in this series? In each of the first three games, the team that went up early ended up blowing the lead, though Vegas ended up bucking the losing trend by winning Game 3 in overtime. The Golden Knights can retain home ice with a victory on Tuesday, while the Hurricanes showed tremendous fight in Game 3 and will look to carry that momentum into Game 4. The SportsLine Projection Model sees value on Vegas, as the Golden Knights win in 54% of simulations.

Paul Skenes (6-5, 3.09 ERA) will take the mound on Tuesday as the Pittsburgh Pirates host the two-time defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers, who are coming into this game off a 13-5 loss to the Angels on Sunday. Pittsburgh has lost three in a row and will look to get to Dodgers starter Eric Lauer (2-5, 5.74 ERA) early in this one. The SportsLine model has the Over despite Skenes being on the mound, as these teams combine for Over 8.5 runs in 57.6% of simulations for a "B" grade play. Bet on Hurricanes-Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final Game 4, Dodgers-Pirates and more using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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