Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Hurricanes-Golden Knights, USMNT

Sports fans can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to wager on this game and more. The code gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets once they bet $1 or more on Saturday. The 2026 Stanley Cup Final continues with Game 3 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights and there's a full day of MLB games. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Visit the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for a breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Saturday, June 6

The Golden Knights got the best of the Hurricanes in Game 1 and appeared to be headed to another win in Game 2 with a 2-0 lead heading into the third period. The teams combined for four goals to send the contest to overtime, where Seth Jarvis gave Carolina a winning goal to level the series at 1-1. The scene now shifts to Las Vegas, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, believes that benefits the home team, as the Golden Knights win Game 3 in 55% of simulations. Bet on Hurricanes-Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final Game 3 using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

The United States Men's National Team will play its last friendly before the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday against Germany at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Americans won their last friendly 3-2 against Senegal, with Christian Pulisic scoring his first goal for USA in 21 matches. Pulisic and Co. will try to keep the momentum going against a Germany side that has won its last three matches, scoring 10 total goals over that span. Germany is a -173 favorite on the 90-minute money line at Caesars for Saturday's match. Wager on soccer matches at Caesars Sportsbook using the promo code CBSDYW:

Responsible gaming

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