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Best bets for Sunday, May 10

The New York Knicks are on the brink of the Eastern Conference Finals, and they appear to be on a mission after losing in that round last season. They lost to the Indiana Pacers in last year's conference finals but have won six in a row as they try to get back. New York has beaten Philadelphia by 39, 6 and 14 points, with Jalen Brunson averaging more than 31 points per game. The 76ers stunned the Boston Celtics in seven games in the first round but haven't found the formula to beat the Knicks. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, expects New York to finish things off Sunday, as it is winning in 66% of model simulations. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Knicks vs. 76ers and more NBA:

The Montreal Canadiens have jut kept fighting in these NHL Playoffs, with the first-round series with the Tampa Bay Lightning one of the closest in recent memory. They won that in seven games as the teams alternated victories, saw four games go to overtime and every game decided by just one goal. Now Montreal is back on the same track, losing 4-2 in Game 1 and bouncing back for a 5-1 victory in Game 2. The Habs will lose the series if they continue to alternate wins and losses, and the SportsLine Projection Model expects the trend to continue. It is backing Buffalo on the money line, as the Sabres win in 57% of simulations. Bet on Sabres vs. Canadiens and more NHL with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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