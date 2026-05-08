The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW lets new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after wagering $1 or more on Friday. The New York Knicks will try to grab a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3, one of two pivotal Game 3 contests in the NBA playoffs on Friday. There are also two NHL playoff games, with the Buffalo Sabres hosting the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2, while the Anaheim Ducks will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Friday, May 8

The Knicks were in a tense battle against the 76ers in Game 2 but managed to pull out the win and go up 2-0 in the series. New York could be without OG Anunoby, who is questionable with a hamstring strain while the 76ers hope to get Joel Embiid back after he missed Game 2 with ankle and hip soreness. Embiid is listed as questionable for Game 3. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Knicks to win on Friday in 64% of simulations, offering value as slight underdogs. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Knicks-76ers and more NBA:

The Sabres were aggressive in Game 1 against the Canadiens, putting up four goals on their Atlantic Division rivals across the first two periods to cruise to a win. Buffalo will try to maintain home ice with a victory in Game 2, while the Canadiens hope to achieve a split before the series shifts to Montreal. The SportsLine model has the Canadiens winning in 53% of simulations, bringing value as slight money line underdogs. Bet on Canadiens-Sabres and more NHL with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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