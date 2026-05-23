Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Knicks-Cavaliers, NHL on Saturday

Sports fans can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they wager $1 or more on Saturday. The NBA and NHL playoffs roll on with the New York Knicks taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the Montreal Canadiens battle the Carolina Hurricanes. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Saturday, May 23

The Knicks took both games at home in this year's conference finals, a change from last year when they dropped Games 1 and 2 in New York to the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks can now go for the insurmountable 3-0 lead when they visit the Cavaliers in Game 3 on Saturday. Cleveland coughed away a 22-point lead in Game 1 and ran out of steam at the end of Game 2, but it is 6-1 at home in these playoffs. The SportsLine Projection Model is liking the Knicks to go up 3-0, though, as they win Game 3 in 62% of simulations for an 'A' grade. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 3 and more:

After winning Game 7 on the road for a second consecutive series, the Canadiens continued their dominance away from home with a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final. It was Carolina's first loss of these Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Hurricanes will try to avoid going down 2-0 when they host Montreal in Game 2. The SportsLine model believes bettors should continue backing the Canadiens, as they prevail in 51% of simulations as sizable underdogs. Bet on Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game 2 and more NHL with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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